Innova (INN) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $31,177.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

