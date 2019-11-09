Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $4,432.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Exrates, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00224641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.01457884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00120523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinrail, CoinBene, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, Exmo, LBank, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

