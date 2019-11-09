Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 202.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 64.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $51,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $549,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

