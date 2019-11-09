InflationCoin Reaches Market Cap of $35,597.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $35,597.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00793287 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000747 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

