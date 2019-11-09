Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$74.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE IAG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.69. The company had a trading volume of 374,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$41.32 and a one year high of C$69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.52.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

