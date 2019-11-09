Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.69. 374,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$41.32 and a 1-year high of C$69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.52.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

