Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $204,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $32,484.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,643.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $241,660.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,698. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SYNNEX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,593. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

