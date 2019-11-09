Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $221.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

