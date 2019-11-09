IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,212 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $153.80 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

