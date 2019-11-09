IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 34.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 97.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,109 shares of company stock worth $15,837,960. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on VMware from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised VMware from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

