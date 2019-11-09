IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

LNG opened at $61.74 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.