IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,604 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.72.

Shares of ANET opened at $192.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,054,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

