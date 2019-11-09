Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 5,757,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,415,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter bought 180,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $1,435,335.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iamgold by 833.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iamgold by 1,484.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

