i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $570.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $217,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

