i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 134,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.