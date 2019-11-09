HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.25. HUYA shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 2,193,426 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 83.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HUYA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

