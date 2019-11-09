Huntington National Bank Sells 787 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Total by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.