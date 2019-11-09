Huntington National Bank Sells 738 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,679,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 5,193,754 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $58,636,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,135,000 after buying an additional 2,521,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 2,438,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 11,788,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,343. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.