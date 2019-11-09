Huntington National Bank Sells 2,067 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apergy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.28. 676,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

