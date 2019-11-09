Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

