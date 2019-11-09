Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.84.

CI stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. 1,439,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.81. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.