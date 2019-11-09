Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,964 shares of company stock worth $1,247,099. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

