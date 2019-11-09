Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target (down previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hunting to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 602 ($7.87) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618 ($8.08).

HTG stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.33. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 384.50 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.50 ($8.91). The firm has a market cap of $707.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting PLC

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

