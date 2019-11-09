Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUD. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hudson stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 341,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,109. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 831,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

