Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUD. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:HUD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 341,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

