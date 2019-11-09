Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUD. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.
NYSE:HUD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 341,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Company Profile
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.