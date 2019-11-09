Hudock Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudock Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.