Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $822,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,373 shares of company stock worth $6,456,213. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.