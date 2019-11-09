Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0060

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $307,054.00 and approximately $5,992.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00224663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01467259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00120449 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

