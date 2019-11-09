Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.14.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,884,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.84. 2,038,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,316. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

