Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $929,769.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $929,769.00 and $677.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00226050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.01477361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

