HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

HCHMY opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

