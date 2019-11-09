Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,089. The company has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

