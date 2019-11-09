HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

HEXO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 5,731,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,163. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. HEXO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

