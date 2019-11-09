HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.
HEXO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 5,731,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,163. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. HEXO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.40.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
