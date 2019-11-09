Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) SVP Jeff T. Ricci Sells 20,457 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 198,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

