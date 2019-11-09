Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading on Thursday, hitting €95.06 ($110.53). 817,451 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €93.03 and its 200-day moving average is €89.18. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

