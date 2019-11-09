Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

XOM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 11,673,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

