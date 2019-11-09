Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.86 ($20.77).

HFG opened at €16.36 ($19.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.81. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 52-week high of €18.32 ($21.30).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

