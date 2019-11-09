Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,249,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 285,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,605. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

