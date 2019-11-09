Head-To-Head Contrast: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 10 5 0 2.33 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 8 0 0 2.00

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $107.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $127.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.78%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 22.69% 11.23% 0.88% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 18.39% 15.92% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 5.18 $853.83 million $4.81 22.91 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $19.34 billion 2.00 $4.09 billion $9.34 9.31

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats First Republic Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.