Head to Head Comparison: ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) versus Laureate Education (OTCMKTS:LAUR)

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -151.88% -1,172.34% -220.57% Laureate Education 28.57% -0.85% -0.28%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChineseInvestors.com and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 1.42 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.35 billion 1.12 $370.07 million ($0.03) -555.67

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than ChineseInvestors.com.

Volatility and Risk

ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laureate Education beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

