Head to Head Analysis: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Titan Medical (NYSE:TMDI)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 4.61, meaning that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.51% -41.07% -20.43% Titan Medical N/A N/A -91.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $387.29 million 8.42 -$49.21 million ($1.64) -64.38 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.37

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 3 7 0 2.55 Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nevro currently has a consensus target price of $84.82, suggesting a potential downside of 19.67%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Nevro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.