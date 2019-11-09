HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of GTHX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

