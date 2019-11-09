HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.
GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.
Shares of GTHX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
