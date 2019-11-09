HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,731,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

