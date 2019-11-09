HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,900 shares in the company, valued at $618,807. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,900 shares of company stock worth $59,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 226,906 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,154,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 834,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.