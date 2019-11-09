HC Wainwright Increases Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $36.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $763,400. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

