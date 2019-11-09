Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

HVT stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

