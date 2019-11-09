Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.51.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.92. 1,363,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

