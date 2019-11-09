Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.03.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 2,190,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 614,373 shares valued at $70,546,895. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

