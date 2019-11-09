Haverford Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.50. 251,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,104. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

