Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 248 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,309.00. 1,519,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,468. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,322.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,241.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

